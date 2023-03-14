EFL expert shares prediction ahead of Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City

David Prutton believes that David Wagner will enjoy a winning return to Huddersfield Town with Norwich City.

The 51-year-old is a firm favourite among the Terriers support after memorably guiding them to the Premier League, whilst he also kept them up at the first attempt.

Now, Wagner is looking to replicate that with the Canaries and they head to Yorkshire sitting one place and two points outside the play-off places before the midweek fixtures begin.

Whilst they fell to a disappointing defeat against Sunderland last time out, they will fancy their chances against a Huddersfield side that are 23rd in the table and six points from safety under Neil Warnock.

Therefore, both teams are in desperate need of the points for different reasons and writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton believes this will follow what the table suggests, as he went for a 2-1 victory for the visitors.

That is the same scoreline Norwich won the first game between the clubs back in August, although a lot has changed since then as Dean Smith and Danny Schofield were in the respective dugouts that day.

The verdict

This is a massive game for both and the fact it’s Wagner’s return to Huddersfield adds a bit more to the fixture, on what’s sure to be an emotional night for him.

However, his only focus is on Norwich now and it’s about getting a huge three points as they look to get back in the top six to keep their promotion hopes going. Meanwhile, Huddersfield know that they need to start winning games as they are in a desperate situation at the moment.

So, it’s sure to be a tight game but most would agree with Prutton that Norwich should have the quality to edge this one, even if Warnock’s side will make it difficult for them.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.