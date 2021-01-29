EFL expert shares Middlesbrough prediction that Norwich City fans will surely love

Middlesbrough face a big challenge as they travel to take on Norwich City this weekend.

The Canaries are enjoying an excellent season so far and find themselves sitting at the top of the Championship with a six-point buffer on nearest rivals Swansea City.

While a 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup against Barnsley last week was a blow, it means that Daniel Farke’s side will be determined to put things right at Carrow Road.

For Middlesbrough it could be another tricky test.

Neil Warnock’s side have had a disappointing week after suffering back-to-back home defeats against Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United.

They’ll be hoping for a reaction against Norwich, but according to David Prutton he’s expecting the home side to bag a 2-0 victory against Warnock’s men.

Assombalonga? Saville? – Can you name which Middlesbrough player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored Middlesbrough's first goal of the season against Shrewsbury in the Carabao Cup? Britt Assombalonga Ashley Fletcher George Saville Marvin Johnson

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton said: “Three more wins on the trot for Norwich, and a very healthy gap that looks like it is only getting bigger.

“As we approach the closure of the window it looks as though they will be keeping all their star men, too. Which is massive for them.

“Middlesbrough have had a poor week. Losing at home to Blackburn and Rotherham in games they would have expected to pick up points from. They need to bounce back, but they won’t be doing it here. Home win.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to look past Norwich City for this one.

While Neil Warnock’s side are likely to battle and scrap for a result, it’s hard to see anyone other than the Canaries coming away with three points at the weekend.

That said, Middlesbrough will make it difficult for them so this will be no walk in the park for Daniel Farke’s side.