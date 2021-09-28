EFL expert reveals prediction for Millwall v Bristol City clash

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Millwall will draw their fifth Championship game in a row when they face Bristol City at the Den on Wednesday evening.

The Lions’ 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday made it four games without a win or loss and they now return to south London looking to put an end to that run.

They’ll welcome a City side in good spirits after taking a point off promotion hopefuls Fulham and extending their own unbeaten run to five games on the weekend, though theirs has included two wins.

The Robins’ last game against Millwall saw them hammered 4-1 late last season and so Wednesday’s clash gives them a chance to prove just how much progress they’ve made in recent months.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted a much closer game this time around and forecasted a 1-1 draw.

On top of extending Millwall’s run of draws to five on the bounce, that result would likely keep them down in the bottom half of the table and could even mean the teams in the bottom three close the gap on them.

City, meanwhile, would likely drop further back from the top six and could slide multiple places down the table – such is the congestion in the Championship top half right now.

Have Bristol City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Bristol City ever won the FA Cup? Yes No

The Verdict

This seems a pretty safe prediction given how these two teams have fared in recent weeks.

Millwall were draw specialists last season and have been unable to shake that title so far in 2021/22, with their five on the bounce a reflection of the issues with finding the killer blow in games that has plagued them under Gary Rowett.

City have drawn three of their last five themselves and both their victories have been by just a one-goal margin.

All that would suggest that the two sides may be impossible to separate tomorrow night but it could just be one of those games when a moment of magic or sloppy mistake proves crucial.