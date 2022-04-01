EFL expert reveals prediction for “huge, huge game” between Barnsley and Reading

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that the “huge, huge game” between relegation battlers Barnsley and Reading will end in a 2-2 draw at Oakwell on Saturday.

The Royals are one place and five points above Barnsley in 21st meaning they could finish the weekend with a significant cushion over the bottom three if they can secure victory.

It looks like a must-win game for the Tykes, who looked dead and buried in January but have turned things around since midway through February.

Poya Asbaghi’s side were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United in the last game before the international break but cannot afford to let that halt the momentum they’ve built up over the past few months.

Reading’s last game was a 1-0 win against Blackburn Rovers thanks to Josh Laurent’s screamer but they would likely take a point at Oakwell and, in his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted they will get that in a 2-2 draw.

He explained: “This is a huge, huge game. There are five points between these two sides either side of the relegation line. A win here for Barnsley would be absolutely massive, defeat would be almost curtains on their survival hopes.

“Reading secured a huge win over Blackburn before the international break to give themselves a bit of breathing space over the bottom three. They will know what’s at stake in this game. I think there could be a few goals, but I’ll go for a draw.”

That result would mean Reading remain five points clear of the Tykes but could see Peterborough United close the gap on the Royals to four points.

The Verdict

This is a massive game in the survival race and if Prutton is right, the result will certainly suit the Royals.

Anything but a Barnsley win has to be viewed as another step toward survival for Reading, who are in the driving seat as things stand.

The game is likely to go one of two ways – either a cagey affair as neither side look to give the other a chance to take a vital lead or a real goal-fest as both search for a knock-out blow.

Only time will tell exactly how things will play out but Barnsley fans will be hoping that Prutton’s prediction is wide of the mark.