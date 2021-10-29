EFL expert reveals prediction for Blackburn’s trip to face Derby County

EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Blackburn Rovers will beat Derby County 2-1 at Pride Park on Saturday.

The last week has been dominated by talk of a potential Rams takeover after an initial bid from American businessman Chris Kirchner but tomorrow, focus returns to Championship football.

Wayne Rooney’s side have drawn four consecutive games and are winless since the international break – form that has meant they remain bottom after their 12-point deduction.

A win against Rovers could see them move above Barnsley into 23rd, should the Tykes lose at Bristol City, but Saturday’s visitors will feel confident after getting back to winning ways last weekend.

Two goals inside four second-half minutes from Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan helped them end a four-game winless run of their own with a 2-0 win over Reading and now leaves them just one point outside the top six.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that Blackburn will continue their momentum when they travel to Pride Park on Saturday and forecasted a 2-1 win for Tony Mowbray’s team.

The Verdict

This could be a tight and cagey affair in the East Midlands and you feel it is likely to be separated by a goal either way, if at all.

The Rams are unbeaten at Pride Park this season – having won twice and drawn five of their seven Championship games there – and the positivity from the news of a potential takeover may well transfer onto the pitch.

Having a week’s rest could also be vital for the Rams and in that sense, this could be the week we see them move off the bottom of the table.

That said, you can’t write off Mowbray’s side, who will likely make it a difficult afternoon for Rooney’s threadbare squad.