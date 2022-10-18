EFL expert predicts winner ahead of Wigan v Middlesbrough

EFL expert David Prutton has issued his verdict on Wednesday evening’s Championship meeting between Wigan Athletic and Middlesbrough at the DW Stadium – forecasting the game will end as a 1-0 win for the hosts.

Boro’s search for a Chris Wilder’s replacement could be nearing its end as reports have suggested that former Manchester United player and coach Michael Carrick is set to get the job.

Interim boss Leo Percovich still looks likely to be in charge for Wednesday’s trip from East to West to take on Wigan, however, and he’ll be keen to end his spell at the helm with a flourish.

A 1-0 win over Birmingham City hinted that fortunes could be turning around for Boro but they’ve lost consecutive games since and dropped back into the relegation zone.

That will give Leam Richardson’s side confidence ahead of the midweek tie and, in his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has forecasted a 1-0 win for the hosts.

The Verdict

This is a hard one to call.

The Teessiders have delivered two poor performances since that win against Birmingham and Wigan have to be viewing Wednesday’s game as another opportunity to add to their points tally.

That said, the Latics have one of the worst home records in the division so if Percovich can get a reaction out of his players, he may just be able to end his caretaker spell in style.

The appointment of Carrick ahead of kick-off could provide some extra motivation for the Boro squad as they look to impress the incoming head coach.