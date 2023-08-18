Highlights Sunderland have had a disappointing start to the season, losing their first two league games and being knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Despite their slow start, Sunderland showed promise in their last game against Preston, but lack of a striker has been a hindrance.

Rotherham will face a tough challenge against Sunderland, who are expected to secure their first win of the season.

Sunderland take on Rotherham United in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Black Cats enjoyed an excellent campaign last season as they reached the play-offs in their first year back in the second tier and they were widely expected to challenge for promotion again this time around, but it has been an incredibly disappointing start to the season.

Tony Mowbray's side have lost both of their opening two league games, while they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

After a 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Town on the opening weekend, Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

The Black Cats started brightly, with Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham seeing their efforts blocked by Ryan Ledson before Freddie Woodman denied Pierre Ekwah, but the Lilywhites took the lead against the run of play in the 25th minute when Mads Frøkjær-Jensen's effort deflected in off Will Keane.

Sunderland equalised just six minutes later when Kian Best brought down Jack Clarke in the box and the winger converted the resulting penalty.

North End restored their advantage after the break when Frøkjær-Jensen slotted home after a superb counter-attack and, despite late pressure from the visitors, with Woodman keeping out Patrick Roberts and Luke O'Nien heading wide, the hosts held on for all three points.

Rotherham are also searching for their first win of the season after they surrendered a two-goal lead in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Rovers had the chance to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty after Joe Rankin-Costello was fouled by Cameron Humphreys, but Sammie Szmodics' spot-kick hit the post and his afternoon got worse as soon after, he gave possession away to allow Hakeem Odoffin to put the Millers ahead in the 23rd minute.

Fred Onyedinma doubled the hosts' lead when he headed home in the 48th minute, but he was booked for his celebrations and just two minutes later, he received his second yellow card for gesturing at the referee.

Blackburn then took control of the game and pulled a goal back through Szmodics' deflected strike before the midfielder added his second when he rounded Viktor Johansson and fired home to level the scores.

Harry Pickering twice went close as Rovers pushed for a winner, but the hosts held on for a point.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes Sunderland will get their season up and running against Rotherham predicting a 1-0 win for the Black Cats.

Will Sunderland beat Rotherham United?

Sunderland certainly come into the game as strong favourites.

It has been a surprise to see the Black Cats lose their opening two games, but they did more than enough to earn a point at Preston last weekend, with the lack of a striker proving costly.

Ross Stewart's absence has meant Mowbray has had to play Luis Hemir Semedo up front and while the 20-year-old is a player with a lot of potential, he has struggled to make an impact.

Mowbray will be keen to bring in another striker before the closure of the transfer window and he will be hoping that the likes of Roberts and Clarke can provide the goals against Rotherham.

The Millers were unlucky against Blackburn, with Onyedinma's controversial red card changing the game, but this will be a tough game for them and Sunderland should register their first win of the season.