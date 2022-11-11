EFL expert predicts the outcome of Luton Town’s clash with Rotherham United

Luton Town will be aiming to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Stoke City when they host Rotherham United at Kenilworth Road this weekend.

Mick Harford is set to oversee proceedings following Nathan Jones’ decision to take up the managerial vacancy at Southampton yesterday.

In what turned out to be Jones’ final game in charge of the club, the Hatters produced an underwhelming display against the Potters as an own-goal from Tom Lockyer as well as an effort from Nick Powell secured victory for Alex Neil’s side.

Currently ninth in the Championship standings, Luton know that they will need to be at their very best in order to have a chance of securing a positive result against Rotherham.

The Millers claimed an eye-catching victory over Sheffield United earlier this week and thus will be brimming with confidence heading into tomorrow’s fixture.

Ahead of this game, David Prutton has revealed that he believes that Luton will suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rotherham.

In his latest Sky Sports column, the EFL expert said: “It is a bit gutting for Luton to lose Nathan Jones, but they have survived and thrived without him before and there is no reason they can’t do it again.

“Although it was starting to look like another really promising season for them.

“Rotherham will be on a high after winning at Sheffield United for the first time in more than 40 years, and will be hoping to capitalise on the upheaval at Kenilworth Road.”

The Verdict

Luton’s supporters will be hoping that this prediction turns out to be wide of the mark.

Whereas Rotherham will provide a stiff test on Saturday, the Hatters have more than enough quality at their disposal to cause issues for their opponents.

Having previously led Luton to promotion to the Championship, Harford will be confident in his ability to get the best of the club’s players.

If Carlton Morris is firing on all cylinders this weekend, he could potentially help Luton secure victory in this fixture as he has already managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in the second-tier this season.