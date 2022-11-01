EFL expert predicts the outcome of Cardiff City’s upcoming clash with Watford

Cardiff City will be looking to back up their recent victory over Rotherham United by securing a positive result in their meeting with Watford on Wednesday.

Jaden Philogene scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the Bluebirds’ clash with the Millers as he slotted an effort past goalkeeper Viktor Johansson in the second-half.

Currently 17th in the Championship standings, Cardiff will close the gap between them and Watford to two points if they defeat Slaven Bilic’s side.

Since opting to hand over the reins to Bilic, the Hornets have managed to win four of the seven games that the Croatian has presided over.

After thrashing arch-rivals Luton Town, Watford secured a 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Considering that the Hornets are seemingly starting to click into gear under the guidance of their new head coach, Cardiff know that they will need to be firing on all cylinders tomorrow evening.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, EFL expert David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that Cardiff will suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Watford.

The Verdict

When you consider that Watford are currently 10 places above the Bluebirds in the Championship standings, it is hardly a surprise that Prutton has tipped them to secure victory on Wednesday.

The Hornets are set to provide Cardiff’s defenders with a stiff test as they have Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr at their disposal.

Pedro provided his sixth direct goal contribution of the season against Wigan last weekend while Sarr has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions during the current campaign.

In order to defy Prutton’s prediction, Cardiff will need the likes of Callum O’Dowda and Sheyi Ojo to step up to the mark in this fixture.

Providing that they are able to secure a positive result against Watford, the Bluebirds could use the confidence gained from this display to their advantage in their upcoming clashes with Sunderland and Hull City.

