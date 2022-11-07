EFL expert predicts scoreline of Watford v Reading FC clash

The three-match winning streak of Watford in the Championship was broken on Saturday afternoon when they succumbed to defeat at the hands of Coventry City.

The Hornets had propelled themselves into the play-off spots following a win over Cardiff last week, but their hard work was undone thanks to Jamie Allen’s goal for the Sky Blues to send them to a loss.

Slaven Bilic now has to get his team prepared for Tuesday night as they welcome Paul Ince’s Reading to Vicarage Road, whose positive early season form has been well and truly left behind.

The Royals have picked up just one victory in their last eight matches and haven’t won on the road since mid-September, and things will not get any easier for them against attackers such as Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro.

Reading’s leaky defence will be breached again in the eyes of EFL pundit David Prutton, who believes that Watford will get back to winning ways with a 2-0 success on their own turf.

“Watford disappointed me on Saturday against Coventry, but that has been the story of their time under Slaven Bilic’s tenure so far. Sheer inconsistency,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“Reading are in poor form. Whether they level out as a mid-table side or continue to drop towards the relegation zone remains to be seen.

“They have proven me wrong a few times this season, but I can’t see them getting anything at Vicarage Road.”

The Verdict

On paper, Watford should really be blowing a lot of teams away with the strength of their attack.

It is a team game though and those individuals aren’t pulling together as much as they should do to get results over the line – this though is as good a chance as any to get back to winning ways.

Reading will be lacking confidence right now and they are coming off a very disappointing performance against Preston North End, and whilst they will be desperate to prove themselves, this match could have come at the wrong time.

We know Reading can get results on their day, but they have been desperately poor away from home and this could be a defeat once again.