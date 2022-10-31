EFL expert predicts score outcome for Bristol City’s clash with Sheffield United

They had to wait a while, but Sheffield United FINALLY recorded a victory in the month of October to arrest their spiralling results when they defeated West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades went into the month at the summit of the Championship, but six matches without a win later and they had dropped down to fifth in the table and it was a struggle to see when the next success was coming from.

It came in the form of a comfortable win at The Hawthorns at the weekend though, with goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie recording a much overdue three points for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

United will travel on the road once again on Tuesday night and it’s a longer trip in the form of a visit to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City, who have been very much up and down in the first part of the 2022-23 season.

The Robins secured a point against Swansea on Saturday, but Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes they will be luckless against the Blades, with a 2-1 score prediction in favour of Heckingbottom’s side.

“There is always plenty of entertainment and goals when Bristol City are in action, simply because they have great forward options and also can’t seem to defend,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“Sheffield United were back to winning ways at the weekend and will hope to exploit City’s defensive frailties and make it back-to-back victories.”

The Verdict

Despite having some major players on the treatment table, Sheffield United still have more-than enough fire-power to blow teams away in the Championship.

That is why it was such a surprise to see them go six matches without a win, but the second tier of English football once again has proven to be one of the most unpredictable major leagues in the whole sport.

As Sheffield United proved earlier on in the season though, once they get in a run of form they are hard to stop, although Bristol City of course will have something to say about that.

Nigel Pearson has unearthed a new goalscoring sensation in the form of Tommy Conway, with Antoine Semenyo also putting in exciting performances in attack as well – but they remain shaky at the back and that is where United could potentially take advantage.