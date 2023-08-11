It has only been three months since Preston North End and Sunderland faced off in Championship action, but the two clubs will do battle again on August 12 in much different circumstances.

The Lilywhites and the Black Cats played against each other on the final day of the 2022-23 season at Deepdale with Tony Mowbray's side needing a win and for Millwall to drop points against Blackburn Rovers in order to make it into the play-offs.

And miraculously everything fell into place for the Wearsiders, who saw the Lions lose 4-3 against Rovers and on a rainy day in Lancashire, they comfortably dispatched Ryan Lowe's men 3-0 to secure their spot in the top six.

Of course though, Sunderland lost out to Luton Town in the semi-finals to remain a Championship side, and now North End will be looking for some revenge after the punishment they were given three months ago.

Lowe's side picked up a good point on the road against Bristol City on the opening weekend of the 2023-24 season but were dumped out of the EFL Cup by League Two outfit Salford City, whilst Sunderland also departed the cup to fourth tier opposition as Crewe knocked them out on penalties - that came after Ipswich Town defeated them on Sunday in Championship action as well.

What is the latest team news ahead of Preston North End v Sunderland?

North End are suffering somewhat of a mini injury crisis right now, with a number of players sidelined with injuries.

Strikers Emil Riis and Ched Evans are still working their way back from long-term injuries, with Riis rupturing his ACL in January and Evans undergoing neck surgery in May.

Both were touted to be back around September time, but Lowe has now revealed that Evans won't be ready until at least December now.

Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady continued to be sidelined since pre-season, with the former not being seen since April, whilst Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay is still yet to make his competitive debut for PNE and he has suffered somewhat of a setback in his comeback from a knee problem.

Sunderland meanwhile still have Corry Evans, Ross Stewart and summer signing Eliezer Mayenda on the sidelines as their long-term absentees, whilst Elliot Embleton is closing in on a return to action in the near future having been absent since December.

One player who will be available though is Trai Hume - the Northern Irish right-back was sent off against Ipswich last weekend but served hos suspension against Crewe in the EFL Cup instead.

What score has David Prutton predicted for Preston North End v Sunderland?

David Prutton, Sky Sports' lead EFL presenter, believes that the spoils will be shared at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon which if it happens will see both clubs still seeking their first win next weekend.

"That was a decent opening-day point for Preston at Bristol City, battling back and holding them thanks to a fine goal from Will Keane," Prutton wrote in his predictions column for Sky Sports.

"It is something to build upon for sure.

"Sunderland's front four looked electric at times in that first half against Ipswich, but as soon as they went behind it looked a very different game for them.

"It is such a young side, so that is sort of inevitable.

"I'll go for a few goals at Deepdale, but a draw. 2-2."