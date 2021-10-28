EFL expert predicts outcome of Sheffield United’s weekend clash with Blackpool

Two teams who are coming off the back of derby day victories will clash at Bramall Lane this weekend as Sheffield United host Blackpool in South Yorkshire.

The Blades looked to be heading to a comfortable victory over their nearby neighbours Barnsley on Sunday after going 3-0 up in the second half, but a late rally from the Tykes which saw them score twice made things very tense, but Slavisa Jokanovic’s side held out for the three points.

Blackpool meanwhile hosted their bitter rivals Preston North End at Bloomfield Road for the first time at the ground since 2009, and it ended up being a successful day for the Tangerines.

Goals either side of half-time guided Neil Critchley’s team to a 2-0 success over the Lilywhites which means that they will be oozing with confidence as they get set to make the trip to Bramall Lane for the first time since 2015.

The Seasiders are one of the form teams in the division right now and Sky Sports presenter David Prutton is expecting them to take a point back to Lancashire on their travels against tough opposition.

“Sheffield United are still trying to fudge their way into some form of consistency,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“The win against Barnsley last week was a big one, but they still nearly made a bit of a mess of it towards the end.

“Blackpool could provide a tough afternoon for the Blades.

“Neil Critchley has done such a good job of turning things in their favour after a tricky start. I’ll back a draw here. 2-2.”

The Verdict

Blackpool came up against a tough test away from home in Nottingham Forest a few weeks ago and couldn’t get past them and I think the same may happen here.

There’s absolutely no doubting they are in good form right now but the Blades are slowly but surely finding their feet in the Championship after a tough start to the campaign.

They’re scoring goals for fun now and whilst the defeat to Millwall last midweek was a blip, they had a man disadvantage for the majority of the second half.

I can see a 3-1 win for Sheffield United but that is no slight on Critchley’s outfit who will no doubt put up a good battle.