EFL expert predicts outcome of Sheffield United’s clash with Norwich City

Two Championship powerhouses who are both woefully out of form will meet at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon as Sheffield United take on Norwich City.

Both the Blades and the Canaries were two of the pre-season favourites for promotion to the Premier League – in United’s case it would be the second time of asking having faltered in last season’s play-offs against Nottingham Forest at the semi-final stage.

Aside from the opening match of the season, Paul Heckingbottom’s side were unbeatable throughout August and September, whilst Norwich battled back from a tough first three matches to go on a nine-game unbeaten run.

These 18 Sheffield United quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 When did Sheffield United play their first game at Bramall Lane? 1986 1899 1894 1889

But it’s been a struggle in recent weeks for both teams, with United without a win in five matches and battling a mounting injury list, whilst Norwich have lost three on the spin, with the latest defeat on home soil against Luton Town.

Their winless runs are both set to continue this weekend in the eyes of EFL pundit David Prutton, who thinks that a 1-1 draw will be played out in South Yorkshire.

“Two sides who looked like they were going to be the runaway pair a couple of weeks ago have completely fallen apart,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

“Sheffield United have just two points from five games, Norwich have lost three on the bounce.

“Both will be desperate to get back on the horse at Bramall Lane to try and haul themselves back towards the top two.

“But both would probably also take a point.”

The Verdict

It was perhaps inconceivable to think that both these teams could be in somewhat of a spiral in terms of results a few weeks ago.

Norwich’s slackness in defence is coming back to bite them, and the goals have somewhat dried up as well with Teemu Pukki firing blanks in his last four outings.

Sheffield United however have had to deal with some brutal injury luck, with Sander Berge now sidelined and they’ve also struggled with Anel Ahmedhodzic being out of the side.

As ever with Championship fixtures though, this one could go either way with both clubs having enough firepower on their day to get a result.