EFL expert predicts outcome of Middlesbrough’s midweek clash with Sheffield United

Neil Warnock may be a man whose job is in jeopardy if he continues to lose matches as Middlesbrough manager – and his task doesn’t get any easier next up when his former club Sheffield United arrive at the Riverside.

The football veteran has seen his side slip to 18th in the table after a poor run of results and he has come out and criticised the club’s new foreign acquisitions following a loss against Reading.

The pressure seems to be on for Warnock on Teesside but the tide has turned at Bramall Lane for Jokanovic, who has guided his side to three wins in their last four league outings.

After struggling for goals before the international break, United are now hitting their stride and they could provide Warnock with another tough evening.

And EFL presenter and former player David Prutton is predicting more misery for Middlesbrough at home as he believes the visitors will steal all three points.

“It has not been the Middlesbrough we were expecting this season at all,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“The fans are starting to turn on Neil Warnock, and with the squad they have they should be in a better position.

“They barely troubled a Reading defence on Saturday that had been one of the leakiest in the division.

“Sheffield United’s ascent up the table continued with a battling late win over Derby on Saturday.

“It has all turned in favour of Slavisa Jokanovic and his side, and you feel they are only going one way now. Another win for the Blades here. 0-1.”

The Verdict

Life seems to be tough for Boro right now with their only win this month coming at a Nottingham Forest side who were really struggling under Chris Hughton.

Warnock seems to have taken his frustrations out on his new signings in his pre-match press conference and some fans just aren’t happy with his words.

A loss here and it could be the beginning of the end for Warnock, who has already made noise about this being his last season as a manager anyway.

Sheffield United however will be full of confidence and momentum after a late winner against Derby on Saturday and I can see them picking up yet another victory here.