EFL expert predicts outcome of Middlesbrough’s clash with West Brom

Two teams who were on the end of defeats this past weekend will look to right their wrongs on Tuesday night as Middlesbrough welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Riverside Stadium.

Steve Bruce is yet to taste success yet as Baggies boss and his side haven’t scored a goal either, with a goalless draw against Sheffield United being followed with a 2-0 loss to Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Albion have dropped out of the play-off places and are all the way down in 11th position now and teams around them have games in hand, putting the Midlands side in a vulnerable position.

They face a Boro side though who were defeated 2-1 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate in what was a small blow to their own play-off hopes, having really turned a corner since Chris Wilder’s November appointment.

Having been defeated on the road in two of their last three games on their travels, the Teessiders will return to home comforts having not lost at the Riverside since November, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is expecting a comfortable 3-1 success for Wilder’s men.

“That was a setback for Middlesbrough on Saturday as they fell to defeat at Bristol City,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“They are still in the mix for the play-offs, but it was a chance to start looking further up the table that was missed – with Bournemouth and Blackburn not playing.

“West Brom’s season is collapsing and Steve Bruce has so far proved unable to stem the tide.

“Games come at you so quickly in this league, and just a point and no goals from three games has been a disappointing start.

“I think they might score at the Riverside, but I can’t see them getting much else.”

The Verdict

West Brom need to get their act together on the pitch quickly if they’re going to get back in the play-off mix.

They’re now a game ahead on some of their rivals and have dropped down to 11th – this isn’t the effect that Steve Bruce would have wanted to have upon his arrival.

There’s no easy game right now in the Championship though with so many teams battling for the top six and Boro will be right up for this one after a defeat on Saturday themselves.

I can see the Baggies grinding a point out though and frustrating Wilder’s side with perhaps a 1-1 draw.