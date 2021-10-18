EFL expert predicts outcome of Derby’s midweek clash with Luton

Derby County extended their unbeaten run to three matches with a draw at Preston North End over the weekend, but it probably should have been much more.

The Rams dominated for most of the match against a PNE side who looked shell-shocked, and if it wasn’t for Daniel Iversen in-between the sticks then the hosts probably would have lost by a few goals.

It was another point on the board though for County who are looking to claw back the 12 they lost after going into administration, although another potential deduction hangs over them from the EFL.

They will tomorrow night welcome an in-form Luton Town to Pride Park, with the Hatters also unbeaten in three with two wins in that period – a 5-0 drubbing of Coventry City and a 2-0 away success at the weekend over Millwall.

And according to Sky Sports presenter and former midfielder David Prutton, Nathan Jones’ side are going to continue their recent good form on their trip up the M1.

The ex-Leeds United midfielder thinks that Luton will run out 1-0 winners despite Derby not conceding a goal in three matches, with the experienced duo of Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka keeping Ryan Allsop incredibly safe in recent matches.

The Verdict

It’s a bold prediction for Prutton to make considering Derby’s defence hasn’t looked in danger in the last three matches.

And when you take into consideration that the goal they conceded against Sheffield United was from a penalty, it makes the Rams’ record even better.

Luton though have dangerous attackers and Harry Cornick is a man in form after scoring twice against Millwall to take his tally to six, and they also have the powerful Elijah Adebayo.

It’s a tough one to predict but I can sense another draw for Derby on the horizon as they look to extend their unbeaten run.