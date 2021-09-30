EFL expert predicts outcome of Coventry’s weekend clash with Fulham

Two teams who had very contrasting midweek results clash at the CBS Arena on Saturday as Coventry City take on Fulham in the lunchtime kick-off.

Both sides had very successful first months of the 2021-22 campaign, with Fulham collecting 13 points in their opening five matches and the Sky Blues accumulating nine points.

Coventry’s good form continued after the international break but the Cottagers stuttered, losing to both Blackpool and Reading whilst failing to dispatch Bristol City last weekend.

Marco Silva’s side finally got back to winning ways though with a 3-1 success over Swansea City on Wednesday, with the prolific Aleksandar Mitrovic plundering a hat-trick past the Welsh side at Craven Cottage.

And in a complete shock result, Coventry made the trip to Luton Town hoping to continue their four match unbeaten run – but they were demolished 5-0 by Nathan Jones’ Hatters.

Coventry though are unbeaten at home in the Championship this season but EFL presenter David Prutton is expecting that run to end at the hands of the London side.

“I must admit I did not see that result coming for Coventry at Luton in midweek,” Prutton admitted on his Prutton’s Predictions podcast.

“They were in such good form heading to Kenilworth Road, but were given an absolute hiding.

“This is not a good game to choose to try and bounce back.

“Fulham, and particularly Aleksandar Mitrovic, were in imperious form against Swansea.

“It will be a closer game for both, but I still have to back the away side. 1-2.”

The Verdict

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who expected Coventry to be hammered so badly by Luton this week – they’d been the early season surprise package of the league so it was a real bolt from the blue.

Their confidence will be slightly knocked from that result and Fulham may be able to smell easy prey as they make their way to the Midlands for this match.

It appeared that they were missing the creative presence of young Fabio Carvalho who has been injured since the international break, but Mitrovic has found his scoring touch once again as we saw against Swansea.

Even though they’ve lost in some surprising matches already this season I can see the Cottagers being too strong for Coventry on the day.