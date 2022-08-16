EFL expert predicts outcome of Burnley v Hull City clash

Having found themselves top of the Championship table following Saturday’s results, Hull City will perhaps have a spring in their step as they head over the Pennines this evening to take on Burnley.

The Tigers have picked up seven points out of a possible nine in the second tier so far, with wins over Bristol City and Norwich City at the MKM Stadium coming either side of a goalless draw away at Preston North End.

Shota Arveladze takes his side to Lancashire once again though to take on the Clarets, who have only won one point since their opening day victory against Huddersfield Town, with a draw against Luton Town and a defeat to Watford following that up.

Despite being the more attacking side against the Hornets, Vincent Kompany could not bring a single point back up north for Burnley, so they will be looking to banish those memories and get back to winning ways on home soil.

That isn’t an outcome that Sky Sports pundit and ex-Championship midfielder David Prutton is predicting though, as he believes that the spoils will be shared in a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

“Burnley’s extremely promising start to the season has diminished slightly after a draw against Luton and a defeat at Watford, but it is still early days and they are a work in progress under Vincent Kompany,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Hull have been excellent so far, and were well worth their win against Norwich on Saturday.

“It looks like they have made some really shrewd signings – in particular Oscar Estupinan up top. I fancy goals here, and an enjoyable draw.”

The Verdict

Burnley will be hoping that their new style of football will be bringing results – especially on their own patch.

There has been promising signs from the Clarets, especially on the opening day of the season, so there will be much disappointment that there has only been a four-point return from the first three fixtures.

They face a stiff test in the form of Hull though, who showed they mean business when dispatching Norwich at the weekend.

In their only league away match, they were happy for a draw against Preston North End, shutting up shop after the hour mark in the hope of taking a point back to Yorkshire, and it could go a similar way here.