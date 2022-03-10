EFL expert predicts outcome of Barnsley v Fulham clash

Two teams with differing goals at the back end of the 2021-22 season will clash on Saturday afternoon as Barnsley welcome Championship table-toppers Fulham to Oakwell.

The Cottagers look to be the runaway winners of the second tier already as they are 14 points clear of their nearest challengers AFC Bournemouth – although the Cherries have two games in-hand.

But Marco Silva’s side are in relentless form currently, having taken 31 points out of a possible 36 in their previous 12 league matches, and they come up against a team fighting for their lives in Barnsley this weekend.

Poya Asbaghi’s outfit looked dead and buried at the start of February, but a spark has been lit under the Tykes’ squad recently, having won three matches and drawn once in their last six.

But they face a real uphill battle against Fulham, despite having home advantage, and former EFL midfielder turned pundit and presenter David Prutton doesn’t see a way how the Yorkshire side come away with any points this weekend, with a 3-1 win for the Cottagers predicted.

“Barnsley were so, so close to a massive win in midweek, and it was gutting for them to lose two crucial points against Stoke so late on,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“There should be more confidence there, but this is a big ask.

“Fulham are cruising back into the Premier League, and this should be one stop that takes them three points closer to promotion.”

The Verdict

Even though Fulham aren’t unbeatable, as they’ve proven when losing to the likes of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United in the last couple of months.

They are the only blemishes on the Cottagers’ copy book though and they were defeats to promotion-chasing sides – Barnsley, whilst they are fighting for their lives, do not have those same strengths.

Of course we know what the Championship can be like when it comes to throwing up surprises, but it’s difficult to believe that Barnsley will be able to obtain all three points.

Anything is possible though, and if Barnsley can just soak up all of the opposition’s pressure then perhaps they can just hit the league leaders on the break and produce a much-needed result.