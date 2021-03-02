EFL expert predicts outcome for huge clash between Norwich City & Brentford

Norwich City host Brentford this week in what is a huge game in the race for the automatic spots in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Canaries have opened up a gap at the top of the table once more whilst Brentford look to have gotten over a recent blip and are back on the victory trail.

Indeed, this should be a cracking game at Carrow Road between two of the best sides in the division and David Prutton is expecting the odd goal to decide it.

Speaking to Sky Sports for his prediction column, he said:

“Five wins on the bounce now for Norwich. They have given themselves a seven-point gap over Brentford and a 10-point gap over Watford in third. If they win this then they well and truly have a big foot back in the Premier League.

“Brentford’s slump is over after back-to-back wins. This is a massive test for them, though. A win would be a real statement to the sides below them, while defeat would leave the door wide open. There will be so much attacking quality on show, but I just have to go with the Canaries.”

The Verdict

Norwich have the chance to really stamp their authority over the title race this week against Brentford whilst the Bees have an opportunity to throw it that bit more open again with a win of their own.

There’s still time after this game for either side to win the league and go up regardless of result but you do feel a Norwich win could well end things in terms of the title race – or at least make it very difficult for those behind them.

A big game, then, and time will tell who is able to deal with it most of all on Wednesday night.