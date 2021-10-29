EFL expert predicts milestone moment for Nigel Pearson as Bristol City host Barnsley

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Nigel Pearson will claim his first win at Ashton Gate as Bristol City manager when his side take on Barnsley on Saturday.

The Robins have now gone 17 home games without a win – a record that stretches back from before Pearson’s arrival in February – and have lost three on the bounce in the Championship.

Those have all come against in-form opposition, including a dismal 3-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion last weekend, but tomorrow’s game versus a struggling Barnsley side looks like a perfect opportunity to end their home hoodoo.

Tykes manager Markus Schopp only took charge in the summer but already finds himself under significant pressure as his side are second-bottom and on a 12-game winless run.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that the visit of the Yorkshire club will allow the Robins to finally end their long wait for a win in Bs3 and forecasted a 2-1 win to the hosts.

He said: “Bristol City now have a chance to break their duck at home. If it doesn’t happen against Barnsley in this kind of form, then you really do worry.

“Barnsley have been so poor this season. They are only kept off the bottom because of Derby’s situation, and they are struggling badly.

“I think this could be the game the home fans finally see a win at Ashton Gate.”

That result could see City thrust themselves back up toward the top half of the table while should Derby County win, Barnsley would go bottom.

The Verdict

If ever there was a chance for Pearson’s side to end their winless run at home, this simply has to be it.

The Tykes have been in dreadful form of late and lost their sixth game on the bounce against Sheffield United at Oakwell last weekend.

While it is far from the best in the league, there is more than enough quality in the Robins squad to get past Schopp’s men on Saturday afternoon.

Due to the long period with empty stadiums, City fans have waited more than 600 days to witness a home victory and finally getting over the line at Ashton Gate could be a massive momentum boost for the club.

That said, questions will certainly be asked of Pearson and whether progress is actually being made at the South West club if they’re unable to beat Barnsley tomorrow.