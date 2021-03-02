EFL expert predicts Middlesbrough run will continue in Coventry clash

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted Middlesbrough will continue their winless run when they take on Coventry City this evening, suggesting the game will end as a 1-1 draw.

Boro’s play-off push has faltered after taking just one point from the last two games, having been beaten 3-1 by Bristol City last week and drawn with Cardiff City on the weekend.

A point against the in-form Bluebirds is by no means a poor result but it does leave them five points adrift of the top six.

Neil Warnock’s team will surely be eyeing their trip to face relegation-threatened Boro as the perfect time to end their winless run but Prutton has predicted they’ll be unable to do so.

He’s issued his verdict on the Sky Sports website, suggesting that the game will end as a 1-1 draw at St Andrew’s.

That result could mean Boro drop seven points back from the top six if the sides above them win, while Coventry’s cushion over the relegation zone could be reduced to just five points.

The Verdict

They may be battling relegation but the Sky Blues have proven themselves tough opposition time and time again this season.

Warnock’s side did beat them 2-0 at the Riverside in October, however, and the experienced manager will likely be hoping to draw on that game ahead of tonight’s clash.

These sort of games are ones that Boro simply have to win if they’re to make a late dash into the play-off places.

For Coventry, on the other hand, a victory would be a huge confidence boost and a statement of intent to the sides around them.