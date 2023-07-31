Highlights Despite being among the favorites, Not the Top 20 podcast predicts Leicester City will fall short of automatic promotion in the Championship.

Excitement is building ahead of the 23/24 Championship season, and Leicester are expected to be a strong side under Enzo Maresca.

The season begins on August 4th with Sheffield Wednesday against Southampton, but the Foxes begin their campaign against Coventry at the King Power Stadium.

Despite bringing in a clutch of new faces under their latest head coach Enzo Maresca, Leicester are yet to add to their attacking options this summer.

Leicester City transfer activity

The 2021 FA Cup winners have already completed four signings this summer, in the form of Conor Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur, Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City, and finally Mads Hermansen from Brøndby.

Leicester have further funds to work with, given that Harvey Barnes signed for Newcastle United last week for around £38 million and James Maddison joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the window for a fee of around £40 million.

However, the three relegated sides have parachute payments, further saleable assets, and the expectation is that they will compete at the top end of the division. All of them will be hoping to bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Leicester still have plenty of talented players that are the subject of much interest, but some will remain to be among the best players in the second tier.

Leciester could still lose some of the likes of Wilfried Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury, Timothy Castagne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Boubakary Soumare, Ricardo Pereira, and more before the end of the transfer window; but the current squad looks very strong for Championship level.

What are the pundits predicting for Leicester City in the Championship?

George Elek explained why they aren't as high on Leicester as many other fans of the EFL are, he said: "In fourth it's Leicester, who are favourites to win the Championship with the Betfair sports book. Now, of all the relegated sides, Leicester's the one which is probably the hardest to really grasp.

"We know a fair bit about the mangers taking over at Southampton and Leeds. With Enzo Maresca, it is a beautiful narrative, but until we actually see it on the pitch in competitive games, it's hard to really throw your weight behind it.

"It doesn't inherently make you a good football manager. Sometimes these things can take time and that is the interesting part we do know of Maresca. He was the manager at Parma a couple of years ago, when he came in in May, given a three-year deal, and was sacked in October.

"He was very clear after he was sacked, saying he needed more time and that this was a process, and for that reason it's quite harsh to assume Maresca is going to come in at Leicester and turn them into a Bielsa Leeds or Kompany Burnley.

"The squad itself has been gutted of a lot of its talent already. Right now, from where I'm sitting, I'm fully aware that there's set to be more players to leave Southampton and Leeds, [but] I think Leicester's squad is the worst of the three.

"I don't like the additions they've made so far. I think going out and signing top tier players whose careers are on a downward trajectory is not the way to go about building a squad to win the Championship.

"[However] there are good players here, which is why we have them fourth. One of two things happens in my mind. Either this goes well and they're a good side and the process works - it might take some time, in which case I think fourth is a fair place to predict them; or it doesn't go well and Maresca is sacked like he was at Parma, and they bring someone else in and probably become upwardly mobile again.

"I'd be amazed if they do a Watford or a Norwich, but I think if you are fully backing them to win the league, I just think there is a lot of guesswork going on."

Where will Leicester finish next season?

It's hard to see how a side with their current level of quality won't be in the mix, but rightly, there are concerns with regards to Maresca.

His inexperience is something that could be an issue, and Leicester also have uncertainty surrounding many other first-team stars.

Leicester need further additions and could be a side who perhaps start slowly due to the lack of clarity with the playing squad, but come good once off-field issues are resolved to give Maresca more of a handle on his squad and get them to grips with his new style.