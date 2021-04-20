EFL expert predicts frustration for Steve Cooper in Swansea v QPR clash

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that QPR will dent Swansea City’s automatic promotion hopes by holding them to a 1-1 draw at the Liberty Stadium this evening.

Seven points from their last three games has helped the Swans climb above Brentford into third and move six points behind second-place Watford.

With just four games remaining of the season, overcoming such a gap looks an uphill battle and you feel Steve Cooper’s side are likely going to have to win four from four to do it.

They face an R’s side that have been inconsistent of late but one that are capable of hurting opposition teams and come into the game off the back of a 2-1 win that saw them climb to 10th.

In his prediction for Sky Sports, Prutton has suggested that the visitors are going to dent the Swan’s automatic promotion hopes by holding them to a 1-1 draw in South Wales.

That result could see the Hornets extend their lead over Cooper’s side to eight points with three games to play, while the Bees may leapfrog them into third if they can beat Cardiff City.

A draw could see the R’s climb as high as ninth, depending on how Millwall fare against Bournemouth tomorrow evening, while Boro could move back above them should they win.

The Verdict

Cooper will know that overcoming a six-point lead in four games is going to be very tough and that his side will need to win matches like this one if they’re going to have any chance of doing it.

With that in mind, a 1-1 draw at home to a QPR side that are destined for a mid-table finish and don’t really have anything to play for would be a really frustrating result for him.

Warburton’s men have been inconsistent of late but the fact the pressure is off them may just play into their hands.