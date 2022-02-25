EFL expert predicts Blackburn’s month-plus wait will end v QPR

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted Saturday’s Championship clash between promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers and QPR will end as a 2-2 draw – bringing an end to the hosts’ long wait for a goal.

Both clubs are in the play-off places as things stand but have endured difficult periods of late, with Blackburn now having gone five games without a victory or a goal and the R’s ending a four-game winless run in midweek.

The absence of talismanic striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been an issue for Tony Mowbray’s side and the 22-year-old will be missing once again when Rovers host the west London club at Ewood Park this weekend.

Luke Amos’ late winner against Blackpool on Wednesday moved the R’s up to third in the table and they’ll be hoping it can help them kick on as we head toward the business end of the race for promotion.

In his predictions for Sky Sports, however, Prutton has suggested that they won’t be able to make it two wins in two when they take on Blackburn in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

He said: “Five games without a win now for Blackburn, and five games without a goal. To be playing against 10 men and to have a penalty as they did at Sheffield United on Wednesday night and still manage to lose the game late on shows how things have just turned on them right now.

“QPR returned to winning ways with a scruffy late win over Blackpool in midweek. Sometimes you need those types of results to get back on track and Mark Warburton will be hoping they kick on from here. I’m going to back Blackburn to get back among the goals, but it won’t be enough to get them the win.”

A draw could see Rovers drop out of the top six completely should Sheffield United and Middlesbrough both win, though the latter would need to beat Barnsley by at least three goals.

One point may mean that Huddersfield Town leapfrog Mark Warburton’s side but should Bournemouth slip up against Stoke City, it might also see them close the gap on the Cherries to just a point.

The Verdict

You have to think that this result would be better for Blackburn than QPR right now given their barren recent run.

On Saturday, it will have been 33 days since Rovers last scored a goal which highlights their recent struggles both with and without Brereton Diaz

However, they now take on an R’s defence that hasn’t kept a clean sheet since January in a game that offers both sides the chance to land a blow on a promotion rival and give their own push a significant boost.

It remains to be seen whether either will be able to do so but if Prutton’s right, we’re in for an exciting game.