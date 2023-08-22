EFL expert Ali Maxwell thinks Southampton are in a process under Russell Martin, but he identified the areas of concern and where he thinks the team still needs to strengthen.

The Saints continued their unbeaten start to the Championship campaign on Saturday, as they beat Plymouth Argyle in the early kick-off.

The club suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, so there has been a lot of change at the football club in recent weeks.

Russell Martin is one change, as he’s come in as the club’s new manager, and his reign has got off to a pretty good start.

How have Southampton performed in the opening games of the Championship season?

As mentioned, Southampton are still unbeaten in the Championship, with two wins out of three.

Their latest three points came on Saturday, when they claimed the victory in injury time thanks to Che Adams, who has been linked with a move away.

Despite the two teams being two leagues apart last season, there wasn’t much to split them in this game, and it took a final-minute goal to seal the win.

Before this game, Southampton played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Norwich City after claiming a victory on the opening day of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Saints have made a good start to Championship life, but it seems the performances aren’t doing much to convince people as of yet.

What did Ali Maxwell say about Southampton’s performance against Plymouth Argyle and which area of the pitch they need to strengthen?

EFL expert Ali Maxwell thinks Russell Martin is working under difficult conditions at this moment in time and that it will be a process, but he also thinks they didn’t control the game against Plymouth very well and states what areas of the pitch they still need to improve in.

Ali Maxwell said on the Not The Top 20 Podcast: “Martin is working under some pretty difficult conditions at the moment, and it will be really interesting to see how many players they bring in, in the next 10 days, with you know what is compared to Leeds for example having barely sold anyone for any significant transfer fees, a large transfer Kitty you would imagine in order to be able to impact the transfer market heavily in the Championship.

“Just winning this game is another massive day for Martin. I always think he's a manager who hasn't always hit the ground running at clubs in terms of results and that's why with him the phrase trust the process is often being used, and I think rightly so because his teams have always got better and stronger throughout the season and generally finished very strongly.

“However, trusting the processes is even better when you're also winning games, so I think there's a lot of trusting, a lot of processes right now. Having said that, I did not think they control this football match, they may have had the majority of the possession, but it always felt like Argyle were six seconds away from having like a four on three counter-attack with Southampton's defenders backpedaling and that's not having control in a game like it just isn't, even if you know you're very clear about the way that you want to play.

“I don't know how quickly they can rectify that situation it strikes me that they need probably new players in all areas of the pitch but maybe particularly in midfield.”

Who do Southampton play next?

Southampton are next back in action this Saturday when they host Queens Park Rangers at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Another three points for the home side could see them near the top of the table depending on other results in the league.