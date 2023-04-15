Sunderland still have a chance of reaching the Championship play-offs but their three consecutive draws ahead of the win away at Cardiff City have severely dented their hopes, according to EFL expert Carlton Palmer.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion player believes it would be wrong to suggest that the 4-4 draw with Hull City has ruled them out of the race.

What are Sunderland's chances of making the play-offs?

Tony Mowbray's side are 10th in the Championship - four points back from fifth-place Millwall and Blackburn Rovers in sixth - ahead of this afternoon's game against Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light.

Middlesbrough and Luton Town have all but secured the first two play-off spots but there are eight sides still scrapping it out to join them, including the Black Cats.

Sunderland looked set to close the gap when Jack Clarke put them 4-3 up inside the final 10 minutes of their game against Hull on Easter Friday, only for Ozan Tufan to equalise from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Sunderland offered play-off hope

There have been suggestions since that Tufan's late goal has killed the Wearsiders' hopes of reaching the top six but, speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer offered them hope.

He said: "I don't think it's fair to say that the draw against Hull City is the reason why the Black Cats have dropped out of contention for the play-offs.

"I think three successive draws before the away win against Cardiff City had dented their play-off chances but they still have a chance of reaching the play-offs, they're only four points off it so they still have a chance.

"But those three draws before the away win at Cardiff have dented their chances."

Anything less than a win against Birmingham today would likely leave them with a mountain to climb in the last four games of the season. The Blues are no pushovers, though, as the recent run of three wins and two draws in their last six games shows.