EFL expert offers score prediction for West Brom vs Cardiff City clash

It has not quite been the start to the season West Brom would have hoped for as they prepare to host Cardiff City tomorrow night

Bruce’s side have picked up just two points from their opening three league matches, albeit with a difficult fixture run.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, have had a good start to the campaign considering the amount of new arrivals in the Welsh capital this summer.

The Bluebirds head in to Wednesday’s clash with six points already on the board.

Sky Sports’ EFL expert and columnist David Prutton is backing them to add to that tally tomorrow evening, too.

In his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “After a poor end to last season Steve Bruce needed to hit the ground running and this campaign.”

“West Brom simply have not done that yet, albeit with a tough run of fixtures to start the season.

“Cardiff will be very pleased with how they’ve begun.

“They narrowly beat Birmingham on Saturday but it should have been far more comfortable.

“I’ll back another tight win for the Bluebirds here. Prutton predicts: 1-2.”

West Brom v Cardiff City is set for an 8PM kick-off at The Hawthorns on Wednesday 17th August.

The Verdict

Cardiff City will be heading into tonight’s match buoyed by their narrow win over Birmingham City at the weekend.

However, you have to think that things will click for West Brom eventually.

Despite struggling to get points on the board, the Baggies haven’t performed as badly as their tally suggests, and tonight, there is no doubt Steve Bruce will be targeting the club’s first league win of the season.

I think another frustrating night for the Baggies boss could be on the cards, though, with this one potentially ending all square.