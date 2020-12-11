EFL expert offers score prediction for Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton has issued his latest set of predictions for the upcoming weekend of action in the Sky Bet Championship and is backing Brentford to edge out Nottingham Forest.

The two sides, at the start of this season, would have been eyeing a play-off challenge at the very least this year but, clearly, only one side has managed to show they are capable of that so far.

For Forest, this campaign has been a real struggle and they remain at the wrong end of the table, needing something to get them going.

Brentford, meanwhile, are looking pretty strong and it is that fact that has led Prutton to predict a 2-1 win for the Bees in his Sky Sports column.

The Verdict

Brentford have actually drawn their last two games but the tight nature of the Championship table means they are seventh and still very close to the sides above them.

Forest would surely like to be feeling the same about their position but have not won a game for a good while now and lost to Norwich City last time out late on.

The Reds have played a few promotion contenders of late in Watford and Reading as well as the Yellows, and Prutton is perhaps going for the safe bet in backing the Bees to cause more issues for Chris Hughton.