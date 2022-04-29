EFL expert offers score prediction for Bristol City v Hull

With just two matches remaining for most teams in the Championship, one of the key battles has already been settled in the form of the relegation scrap.

There will be no final day fight for survival as the three teams who will be moving down to League One next season have been decided already in the form of Peterborough United, Derby County and Barnsley.

One club that was in the mix for a portion of the season was Hull City, who guaranteed their place in the second tier next season a couple of weeks ago.

Shota Arveladze hasn’t had the smoothest of rides as Tigers boss since his arrival in January, but he will be looking forward to cracking on with transfer business this summer.

He’s still got two more matches to contest this season though, with the first coming at Ashton Gate against Bristol City.

The Robins were never close to the play-off race at any point but were also not really threatened by relegation either in what will end up being a disappointing season for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Their final home game comes against Hull this Saturday, but EFL pundit David Prutton has been unable to split the two sides in his predictions podcast for Sky Sports – he thinks the score will end up being 1-1 with the points being shared.

The Verdict

With the pressure off, Bristol City have showed that they can get results – just like they did last week against Derby County by winning 3-1.

Then factor in Hull not having anything to play for either and this potentially has the makings of a bit of a goal-fest.

Both teams have exciting attacking players who can make a difference and it’s hard to predict who may come out on top.

At this stage of the season though it’s hard to nail your colours down to the mast when deciding who is going to come out on top though – it could be an entertaining watch.