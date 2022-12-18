EFL expert offers Middlesbrough verdict following Burnley defeat

Middlesbrough have been urged not to panic following their disappointing defeat to Burnley on Saturday.

Michael Carrick’s side had their recent unbeaten run ended courtesy of a 3-1 loss at Turf Moor.

Duncan Watmore had given the visitors the lead in the early stages of the second half, taking advantage of a Manuel Benson mistake that put him through on goal.

But a comeback from the Clarets gave Boro a loss going into Christmas, leaving the team 13th in the Championship table at the halfway mark.

Speaking on ITV’s EFL highlights programme, Sam Parkin claimed that Carrick has no reason despite the disappointing result.

The pundit believes that it was a close game with one of the favourites for automatic promotion, meaning there is little to be worried about based on their performance.

He also highlighted the upturn in form under Carrick as an aspect around the club that should give rise to optimism, even if their position in the table is currently quite underwhelming.

“Roberts was so unfortunate to get the red card,” said Parkin, via Teesside Live.

“At that stage of the game if Middlesbrough could’ve converted that penalty then it would’ve been a real grandstand finish

“I don’t think there is any panic for Middlesbrough. Burnley are going to be an automatically promoted club, probably in my mind.

“Middlesbrough have had a real upturn under Michael Carrick and today just those fine moments went against them.”

Boro had won their previous three league games in a row in the lead up to this fixture, but Burnley proved too good in the end for the Riverside club.

The Verdict

Wigan Athletic on 26 December will be a test of the team’s true progress, as we will see how the squad bounces back from the disappointing result on Saturday.

The team has done well under their new manager to claw their way back towards play-off contention.

However, the club will need a much better second half of the campaign to make up the four point gap to the top six.

Carrick has instilled a bit of consistency with recent results, but maintaining that over another 23 games will be a huge challenge and could be where we learn the real credentials of the former midfielder as a coach.