Carlton Palmer has backed Paul Warne and Derby County to bounce back from their recent slump to qualify for the League One play-offs.

The EFL pundit believes the Rams will be "a danger" and "a force to be reckoned with" should they make it to the play-offs.

Derby County's play-off hopes dented

Derby's play-off hopes were dented on Saturday as they drew 1-1 with Bristol Rovers - with Joey Barton suggesting his side had given them a footballing lesson.

However, with Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers, and Portsmouth all failing to win as well, the Rams are still well-placed to battle their way back into the top six.

They're seventh in the table, one point back from Peterborough in sixth, but are running out of time to make their move as there are only four games left of the season.

Derby County offered play-off hope

Warne's side have lost form at a bad time, having won just one of their last six games, but they're led by a coach that is a specialist in winning promotion from League One.

He did it three times with Rotherham United and, speaking to FLW, Palmer has backed him to lead Derby to the play-offs this season.

"The Championship, League One, and League Two are not easy leagues," he said. "Anybody can beat anybody at a given time.

"You do have your poor runs - you pick up injuries and suspensions - so I am a little bit surprised to see Derby County's run of poor form. Three defeats, one win, two losses in their last six is a bad run for Derby.

"But I still see them and Paul sorting this out, and them making the play-offs. If they make the play-offs, they will be a danger - a force to be reckoned."

Derby County run-in

The Rams have a chance to get back to winning ways tomorrow when they face Exeter City at St James Park.

They'll then face Burton Albion and Portsmouth before taking on Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.