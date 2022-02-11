EFL expert makes score prediction as Peterborough take on Preston North End

Peterborough United are looking to arrest their alarming drop-off in form when they welcome Preston North End to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Posh haven’t won a game of league football since December 11 when they won 2-1 against Millwall on home soil, although since then they’ve been successful twice in the FA Cup to set up a last 16 clash with Manchester City.

Their recent league results though will be a worry and they will face a PNE side this weekend who have lost just once in Ryan Lowe’s 10 Championship matches in charge.

The Lilywhites have turned a corner under their new boss since he replaced Frankie McAvoy, although goalless draws recently against Millwall and Huddersfield Town will have no doubt frustrated fans as the chances that weren’t taken in those matches could have seen North End level on points with sixth-placed Nottingham Forest at this stage.

As it stands though North End are in 12th spot right now and a win this weekend would be crucial to keeping in-touch with the top six – Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that it will happen as he thinks Lowe’s side will come out on top with a 1-0 win, much like what happened against Hull City last weekend.

The Verdict

It’s a sorry state of affairs for Peterborough right now who are leaking goals left, right and centre.

They’ve conceded 18 times in six Championship matches since their last win and with the way that PNE are attacking right now that could be set to extend.

Whilst Ryan Lowe’s side haven’t exactly been the most clinical, they still create lots of chances and that will be a problem that Darren Ferguson has to try and deal with.

It’s hard to make a case for Posh at this point and they’ll just have to try and weather the storm and catch PNE’s defenders lacking – something that’s going to be hard to do as they’ve lost one of their live-wires in Siriki Dembele.