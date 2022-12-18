EFL expert makes Ross Stewart claim following goal scoring return for Sunderland

Ross Stewart has been tipped to make it at the very top of the game following his return to action for Sunderland on Saturday.

The forward bagged a crucial goal as the Black Cats earned a 1-1 draw away to Hull City to go into Christmas 12th in the Championship table.

That strike makes it six goals in eight league games this season for Stewart, after his prolific campaign with the club in helping them to promotion from League One last seaso

Speaking on ITV’s EFL highlights programme, Sam Perkin claimed that the striker is destined to play at the highest level some day.

The pundit highlighted a number of his attributes as being key for a successful modern number nine.

He believes that Stewart has been a huge loss for Sunderland, having been out injured since early September, and thinks that he can now have a big impact on the team’s second half of the season.

“He’s been sorely missed,” said Parkin, via Chronicle Live.

“He’s a big player. I think he’s someone who is destined to probably play at the highest level because of his attributes as a forward player.

“We saw a good example there that he can play on the shoulder. He’s good with his back to goal, he can score an array of goals.

“Sunderland have done really well to get through this period without their recognised strikers. And they should be on the up now they’ve all returned.”

Stewart made his first appearance for the team since Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Rotherham United in August.

He has missed 15 games in the league this campaign, having previously been a talismanic figure that proved crucial to earning promotion in 2021-22.

Up next for the Black Cats is the visit of Blackburn Rovers to the Stadium of Light on 26 December.

The Verdict

Saturday was only Stewart’s eighth appearance for the club this season, but his record now stands at six goals and three assists in that period.

That is an impressive haul and highlights how sorely he has been missed by Tony Mowbray’s side.

With his contract set to expire next summer, this also highlights the dilemma that now sits before the Sunderland hierarchy in January.

It will be difficult to hold on to the 26-year old given his performances, but the club risks losing him as a free agent in June if he does not sign a new deal before then.