EFL expert George Elek believes Wigan Athletic’s start to the season has been incredible and has now labelled them as possible automatic promotion contenders.

The Latics had a disastrous season last campaign, one that will want to be forgotten for all the wrong reasons.

But the new regime gives the club a chance to start again, and while he was unable to keep them in the Championship, Shaun Maloney has been given the task of trying to take Wigan back to the division once again.

How have Wigan Athletic performed in the opening games of the League One season?

It has been a great start to the 2023/24 season for Wigan, one that not many fans expected.

Starting the season with minus eight points meant Wigan already had a mountain to climb, but the club has not let that bother them and have gotten past that disadvantage without any problems.

The club have won three of their opening four league games and are still unbeaten in the league, with two of those games being away trips to Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

Their 4-0 win over the Trotters last Saturday kind of cemented where they are in this division, and their points deduction was a cloud that people didn’t know how they would react to.

The Latics are now back on a level playing field, and they will hope they can continue this fine form to catch the leading pack at the top end of the table.

What did George Elek say about Wigan Athletic’s start to the League One season?

EFL expert George Elek thinks Wigan’s start to the season has been incredible, which has taken everyone by surprise and now thinks they can’t be ruled out as promotion contenders.

George Elek said on the Not The Top 20 Podcast: “An incredible start and I think one that has taken I'm sure everybody by surprise. I don't even think the most optimistic Wigan fan could have anticipated that this new era, under new ownership at Wigan Athletic would yield such quick results.”

Elek then went on to add that there is no reason why Wigan can’t be a promotion challenger or even an automatic one, given the points they have already picked up.

He continued: “For Wigan now, you go from thinking, I think we said at the beginning of the season it was impossible to judge where they were given the players they lost and the senior players they retained.

“But now, given the amount of points they’ve already picked up there's no reason why Wigan can't be a promotion challenger, like an automatic promotion challenger right.

“They’re performing very well; Shaun Maloney has clearly got his side playing the way he wants them to. They as you say have been served a pretty horrible set of fixtures with away trips to the two fancy teams in the league, and they have come away with six points and six goals in them two games.

“It's just really good, it's just really good and delighted for their fans who have been through the mill with it all.”

Who do Wigan Athletic play next?

Wigan are back in action this Saturday when they welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Barnsley to the DW Stadium.

The Latics will be looking to continue closing the gap on the teams above them in the League One standings.