EFL expert George Elek believes we have yet to see anything exciting or special from this Leicester City team, but that isn’t to say that it won’t come.

The Foxes suffered heartbreak last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, which means they are now considered one of the big sides in the Championship.

Leicester will no doubt be many people’s favourites to go straight back up, but the club has had some losses to deal with this summer as they are under a new manager and have seen several high-profile players leave the King Power Stadium.

Enzo Maresca is in his first managerial role in England, and while they may not have set the league alight, the Italian couldn’t have asked for a better start.

How have Leicester City performed in the opening games of the season?

Leicester got their season off to the best possible start, as they turned a game that looked as though they were going to lose into one that saw them pick up three points.

A 10-minute double from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall secured three points for the Foxes against Coventry City. They followed that up with a routine win over Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup last week.

Leicester then returned to Championship action over the weekend and secured another three points as they beat Huddersfield Town 1-0.

It was a game that won’t be fondly remembered, as it took Stephy Mavididi in the 73rd minute to break the deadlock.

While the Foxes have collected six points out of six and are in the second round of the Carabao Cup, George Elek isn’t getting too excited by Leicester’s performances.

What did George Elek say about Leicester City’s performances in the opening games of the season?

EFL expert George Elek has stated that he thinks the Foxes are yet to show something exciting and special, despite the fact they have won all three games so far this season.

George Elek said on the Not The Top 20 Podcast: “It's the second time that Leicester City have been involved in a low margin game. It's the second time that their opposition have missed at least one good opportunity to take the lead at a late stage or a key stage and second time Leicester have manged to find that winner.

“So, if we anticipate that they are only going to get better as Maresca’s ideas and processes go through then there are good signs. However, we talk a lot about the quality teams have gone up from this league in the last few years and by this stage I think we always we've seen something that is very exciting, very special. I'm yet to see that at the moment from Leicester, that's not saying it won’t come at some point.”

Who do Leicester City play next?

Leicester are back in Championship action once again this weekend, as they welcome Cardiff City to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Cardiff will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat they suffered at home to Queens Park Rangers last time out.