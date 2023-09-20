Highlights Leicester City has made an impressive start to the season in the Championship, picking up 15 points from their first six games.

Pundit Adrian Clarke believes Leicester City will win the Championship title this season.

The Foxes have enjoyed an excellent start to life back in the second tier, picking up 15 points from their first six league games.

Leicester were beaten for the first time this season as they lost 1-0 at home to Hull City before the international break, but they responded with an emphatic 4-1 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Southampton at St Mary's on Friday night.

Early goals from Jamie Vardy and Kasey McAteer put the Foxes firmly in control after 18 minutes and although Samuel Edozie pulled one back for the Saints, Wilfred Ndidi restored the visitors' two-goal advantage before half time.

Stephy Mavididi added a fourth for Leicester in the 67th minute with an outstanding individual effort and the hosts' misery was compounded when Kamaldeen Sulemana was sent off deep into stoppage time for a tackle on James Justin.

It was a busy summer of transfer activity at the King Power Stadium, with nine new players arriving at the club and on the early evidence, Enzo Maresca looks to have built a squad capable of challenging for promotion in the year ahead.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Leicester are back in action with a tough trip to face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Wednesday night.

What did Adrian Clarke say about Leicester City.

Clarke has been impressed by the Foxes in the early weeks of the campaign and believes they will win the Championship title this season.

"They're winning the league, aren't they?" Clarke said on the What The EFL?! podcast.

"I think so personally, I said it at the start of the season and I'm not going to change my mind.

"I just think they've got the best squad and they're playing some really good football.

"There's a nice blend between the fancy football and also sometimes going a little bit more direct."

Will Leicester City win the Championship title?

It is perhaps too early to say definitively whether Leicester will be crowned champions this season, but they certainly look like strong contenders for the title.

After winning games at the start of the season without performing well, the Foxes showed against Southampton on Friday night that they are beginning to adapt to Maresca's style of play.

Leicester have an incredibly talented squad and their attacking options such as Vardy, McAteer, Mavididi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kelechi Iheanacho and Tom Cannon can be devastating on their day, so they will cause problems for many teams in the second tier this season.

There will be plenty of competition for automatic promotion, with Preston, Ipswich Town and Norwich also looking strong, while Southampton and Leeds United should improve over the course of the campaign, but at this point, the Foxes look to be the front-runners and they are understandably favourites for the title.