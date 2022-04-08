EFL expert makes concerning prediction for Mark Warburton and QPR ahead of Preston clash

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Preston North End will beat QPR 2-0 on Saturday, which would be a seventh defeat in eight games for the Hoops.

Pressure is building on R’s boss Mark Warburton, who admitted earlier this week that football is a “results industry” but that he remained fully committed to the west London club.

Their late-season slump in form has seen them drop five points back from the top six and with just eight games left in 2021/22, they’re running out of time to close that gap.

A trip to face Preston at Deepdale is their next chance to do so but Ryan Lowe’s side will be high in confidence after they beat North West rivals Blackpool in midweek.

It looks like a must-win game for Warburton and QPR but, in his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has forecasted a 2-0 home victory.

That could mean the R’s are eight points adrift of the play-offs by the end of the weekend and would surely be a fatal blow to their top six hopes this season.

Preston, meanwhile, would climb into the top half of the table with a win – as long as Coventry City lose to Fulham.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton on this one and you worry what such a defeat could mean for Warburton.

There have been reports that the R’s may look to make a change but you have to feel the manager would be a victim of his own success were that to happen.

He’s turned them from a cash-strapped side battling in the bottom half to genuine play-off contenders but their recent form has derailed their season.

They’ve not looked like winning their previous four games and they now face a Preston side with a bit of momentum.