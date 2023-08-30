Highlights Derby County's 4-2 win over Peterborough United was a big win for manager Paul Warne.

EFL expert George Elek believes Derby County’s 4-2 win over Peterborough United over the weekend was a "big win" for Paul Warne.

The Rams made it six points out of six in their last two league games as they thumped a team that is expected to be one of their promotion rivals.

Peterborough United 2-4 Derby County

Peterborough were probably seen as the better team in the opening 20 minutes of this game, and they deservedly took the lead through Jonson Clarke-Harris.

But then, in the final 15 minutes of the first half, Derby got a grip on the game, and everything they did seemed to pay off.

Waghorn levelled the contest on the stroke of the half an hour mark through a volley, before defender Eiran Cashin notched Derby ahead with a lovely taken header.

Derby then added to their lead through Waghorn, who slotted the ball home, before he wrapped up his hat trick in the first half as he curled the ball into the back of the net.

Peterborough struggled to respond in the second half and picked up what was a consolation goal in the 90th minute.

This meant Derby climbed to eighth place on nine points, just three behind leaders Oxford United, while Peterborough sit in 10th place on the same points.

How have Derby County performed so far this season?

It has been a very up and down start to the new season for Derby and Paul Warne, as the campaign got off with back-to-back defeats.

They then claimed their first win of the season away to Burton Albion, but suffered another defeat at the hands of Oxford United.

However, it seems Warne has managed to get his side going again, as Saturday’s win was their second on the bounce and third out of their five league games.

It is still very early in the season, but Warne will hope his side can put a run together that seems to continue at the top end of League One.

The club has some tricky fixtures coming up, and it seems already that the win against Peterborough United was an important one in some people’s eyes.

What did George Elek think of Derby County’s performance and result against Peterborough United?

EFL expert George Elek spoke on the Not The Top 20 Podcast and stated he thinks Derby’s win was a “big win” for the club and manager Paul Warne.

He said on the Not The Top 20 Podcast: “So, a big win for Derby, a big win for Paul Warne. I think had they lost this game without much of a fight then maybe there could have been questions asked about him.”

Who do Derby County play next?

The Rams are back in action this weekend, as they travel to Lancashire to face promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Derby will be looking to overtake their opponents, while the Trotters will be looking to react as they play their first home league game since their defeat to Wigan Athletic.