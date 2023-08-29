EFL expert George Elek believes the vacant managerial role at Charlton Athletic is an appealing one for any League One manager.

Charlton announced the sudden departure of Dean Holden as their manager on Sunday.

This came after the Addicks suffered their fourth defeat in a row in the league, as they were beaten 2-1 by Oxford United.

Holden took the reins at the Valley in December, replacing Ben Garner who was sacked after the club’s poor start to last season.

The former Bristol City manager signed a long-term deal in March, but after four defeats in their five opening league games, Holden leaves the club sat in 19th place.

This comes as a surprise given it was the new owners SE7 Partners who gave the green light to appoint Holden as the clubs new manager. However, Charlton’s new ownership is already looking for a new manager.

What is the latest on Charlton Athletic’s search for a new manager?

It is obviously quiet early for Charlton in terms of finding a new manager, but given football is still being played, the owners will want a new manager on board as soon as possible.

Of course with any vacancy in football, there has been names that have been banded about in regards to being an option for the club.

One name that has emerged who is familiar to Charlton fans and that is ex-player and manager Lee Bowyer, who is among the early candidates, as reported by Darren Witcoop.

Bowyer is currently unemployed and has been since he was sacked by Birmingham City last summer. It is believed that Bowyer is open to a return to his former club, which won’t be a surprise given the job he did when he was last there.

Another name that has emerged is Peterborough United’s current manager Darren Ferguson.

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (28.08.23, 18: 32), Ferguson has turned down the chance to speak to Charlton about their vacant role after the club asked permission to speak to the manager.

It seems Ferguson was someone Charlton had their eye on, but as the Scot has turned it down, they will have to focus their efforts elsewhere.

What has George Elek said about Charlton Athletic’s next managerial appointment?

Speaking on Not The Top 20 Podcast, EFL expert George Elek believes the Charlton job is an appealing role for any League One manager and their next manager needs to have a good record of developing young players.

He said on the Not The Top 20 Podcast: “His job maybe isn’t the easiest, like even though Charlton have a very good squad, there are a lot of academy players playing in this side and having to get to grips with men’s football very very quickly.

"It’ll be interesting to see who they bring in; looking at the betting market, Lee Johnson is favourite. I’m pretty sure, given that Charlie Methven, who fronts up the group that bought Charlton, will know Lee Johnson from his Sunderland days, and that didn’t end particularly well. It may sound likely that Karl Robinson, who is not particularly welcome from his first tenure at Charlton, isn't university liked, and I would be surprised if there's anything in that.

"Steve Cotterill doesn't necessarily fit into the youth development kind of candidate you necessarily see. So it’ll be interesting to see how they go and where they go. It sounds like, given that they’ve made Jason Pearce the caretaker and made some changes to the coaching staff off the back of that, feels like it might be a long interview process maybe rather than an immediate fix.

"But they need someone who has a record in developing young talent for sure, but that seems to be like the Charlton academy is so good, and that's something Dean Holden, I think, has in his locker, like he's someone who clearly has that ability but also someone who's just shown that level of tactical knowledge in the past and has a track record of getting results basically alongside that youth development style that I think they’ll need.

"So there's no denying this Charlton squad is very good; it has a great blend of youthfulness and that proven League One quality. I think it's a really appealing job, to be honest, for any League One manager at the moment, so I’ll be watching on, intrigued to see who they go after."

Was Charlton Athletic right to sack Dean Holden?

It has come as a big surprise that Charlton decided to let Holden go this early into the season, but of course the new owners will have big aims for the club, and sitting near the foot of the table won’t be one of them.

It is more of a shock given the club gave him a new contract in March, but we will see if this is the right decision based on how Charlton’s season plays out and who they bring in as their next manager.