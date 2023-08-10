Highlights Queens Park Rangers' performance against Watford did little to ease concerns that they will struggle in the Championship this season.

The team's defensive options are depleted due to injuries, and their performance against Watford showed a lack of solidity at the back.

While the arrival of Steve Cook may add some much-needed stability, it looks like QPR will face a tough season ahead and are likely in a relegation battle.

Pundit Ali Maxwell says Queens Park Rangers are the team he is most concerned about in the Championship this season.

The R's were beaten 4-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road on the opening day of the new campaign on Saturday.

The Hornets took the lead after just 33 seconds through Tom Dele-Bashiru before Imran Louza's 25-yard strike doubled their advantage in the 20th minute.

R's goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was called into action to deny Jeremy Ngakia and Wesley Hoedt, but Watford did eventually make it three in the 38th minute when Matheus Martins headed in Ken Sema's cross before Vakoun Bayo added a fourth just before half time.

It could have been worse for the Hoops, with Bayo almost scoring a fifth before the break and Louza hitting the crossbar in the second half, but they managed to avoid further damage.

The R's endured a dismal second half of last season, narrowly avoiding relegation after sitting top of the table in late October, and the new campaign started in similarly alarming fashion.

Many are expecting a season of struggle for the Hoops, but manager Gareth Ainsworth insisted after the defeat to the Hornets that his side will stay in the division.

"We played a good side today. I don’t know where Watford are going to finish but I expect them to be up and around it," Ainsworth told West London Sport.

"On the flip side, we know where we are. We’re favourites for relegation, favourites for bottom of the league.

"If we’d have been favourites for the play-offs or favourites for promotion I would have been really struggling and thinking ‘What the hell’s gone on today?’

"But we’re building where we build [from], and we have been for one or two seasons now – I think we were one of the favourites for relegation last season as well. We scraped it, and I tell you what: we’ll get out of it again, no problem.

"I think we can be better than we were last season, but it’s going to take a bit of time and a bit of patience and probably one or two more players coming through the door, which will happen."

What did Ali Maxwell say?

Maxwell, along with Not The Top 20 podcast co-presenter George Elek, predicted that the R's would finish bottom of the Championship this season and he admitted that their display at Vicarage Road did nothing to ease his fears.

"They were, not just for us, but for many others, the team to be most concerned about heading into this season," Maxwell said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"The way that they performed here didn't really do much to dissuade anyone from real concerns as to how this is going to look, how this team is going to go about winning football matches.

"They've got some real injuries issues already, particularly at centre-back.

"Begovic made his debut in goal, conceded four goals and still made four saves more than any other keeper in the Championship and basically had a great game.

"They need a response, otherwise things are going to spiral pretty quickly after that."

Will QPR be relegated from the Championship this season?

It is difficult not to share Maxwell's concerns about the R's.

Ainsworth's defensive options are currently depleted with Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne sidelined, but after conceding 71 goals last season, the second-most in the Championship, it does not seem that they have tightened up at the back on the evidence of their performance against Watford.

The imminent arrival of the vastly experienced Steve Cook from Nottingham Forest should help to add some much-needed solidity to the defence, but it looks set to be tough season ahead at Loftus Road.

Ainsworth appears to have already accepted that his side are in a relegation battle and while that may be an accurate assessment of the situation, he should be delivering a more positive message to his players and the supporters, particularly so early in the season.