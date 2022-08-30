EFL expert issues Watford v Middlesbrough score prediction

Two well-fancied sides meet in Championship action this evening when Watford host Middlesbrough under the floodlights at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets have had a steady start to the season under new boss Rob Edwards, but are without a win in their last three league matches, and last four in all competitions. Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to QPR the latest of those disappointing results.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, finally picked up their first league win of the season against Swansea at the weekend.

Chris Wilder will be hoping that his side can back it up with another victory on the road this evening.

Sky Sports’ EFL expert and columnist David Prutton isn’t backing them to do so, though, instead predicting that the two sides will share the points later on today.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “Watford slipped to a first defeat of the season against QPR on Saturday, and Rob Edwards will be desperate to get through this game and through to the end of the transfer window so he can finally know what his squad is going to look like for the season.”

“While Watford were beaten, Middlesbrough finally picked up their first win of the campaign at the same time.

“It should be onwards and upwards from here for Chris Wilder’s men, but a point at Vicarage Road would still represent a good result. Prutton predicts: 1-1.”

Watford v Middlesbrough is live on Sky Sports tonight, with kick-off at Vicarage Road scheduled for 8PM UK time.

The Verdict

Watford arguably put in their best display going forward on Saturday afternoon, but their defending was very poor during the match against QPR.

You’d think the Hornets could be a bit more cautious defensively in this one then, and as such, it looks like potentially being a low scoring game.

Middlesbrough will be in confident mood after their first win of the season, but I do think Watford could nick this one in front of their own fans.

Putting in a more defensively solid showing, the Hornets star men in Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr may nick them a goal. Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough.