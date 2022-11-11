EFL expert issues scoreline prediction for Swansea City’s visit to Huddersfield Town

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his scoreline prediction for this weekend’s clash with Huddersfield Town and Swansea City.

Mark Fotheringham’s side will be looking to lift themselves from the bottom of the Championship table this weekend, as the division prepares to go on break for the upcoming winter World Cup.

Despite victory over QPR midweek, the Terriers remain rooted to the bottom of the standings, only two points away from their nearest rivals.

A four point gap to safety has ensured that the club will remain in the relegation zone until the league resumes in December, but their opponents Swansea can move back into the play-off places with a win on Saturday.

Prutton has issued a 1-0 prediction, via Sky Sports, in favour of Russell Martin’s side, which could move the South Wales club back into the top six if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Quiz: What club did Huddersfield Town sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 24 Joey Gudjonsson Blackburn Wolves Burnley Birmingham City

Three points from their last four games has seen Swansea drop to 8th in the Championship table, so Martin will be hoping his team can end this four-match stretch without a win this weekend.

Both club’s won’t compete again until 10 December following this fixture.

The Verdict

This weekend represents a huge game for every team in the division, as a break this long is so unusual mid-season.

Getting a win could be a huge mood-lifter heading into the next four weeks and could totally shape how the team prepares during their time-off.

But a defeat could have the opposite impact, which could prove detrimental.

Huddersfield in particular need to gain ground on their nearest rivals to avoid getting stuck at the bottom of the league.