EFL expert issues score verdict for Bournemouth v Fulham

Following a 3-0 win over Preston North End on Tuesday night, Fulham secured an immediate return to the Premier League after just one season back in the Championship.

Their next step now is to secure the second tier title, and their first obstacle to overcome in the race for that is a tough one in the form of AFC Bournemouth.

The Cottagers are some nine points ahead of the Cherries, who occupy second position in the league, but with a game in-hand on Marco Silva’s side, Bournemouth would not only close the gap to six points with a victory but it would also make the title race even tighter.

Scott Parker will be wary though of the lingering presences who are lining up to perhaps make a late play for second position in the final weeks of the season, so the pressure really is on to pick up the couple of wins that are needed to secure their place back in the top flight of English football.

In the eyes of EFL pundit David Prutton though, it will be another success for Fulham on their travels, with a 2-1 win predicted by the former Nottingham Forest and Leeds United midfielder.

“This game has a slightly different feel to it now that Fulham have sorted out promotion,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“They will still want to go for the title, and with Aleksandar Mitrovic still chasing all kinds of records I can’t see them taking their foot off the gas yet.

“Bournemouth will hope they have taken their eyes off the ball.

“Their games in hand mean they are well in control of second spot, but will still be nervy until they get over the line.

“If Fulham turn up and play with the freedom of a promoted side, they could claim all three points.”

The Verdict

Fulham showed no signs of pressure this week when dispatching of Preston, and with promotion now secure there’s no reason why they can’t go and win the title in simple fashion.

We had seen their results tail off somewhat in the weeks prior, but they’ll be keen to wrap the title up as soon as possible and Aleksandar Mitrovic will be desperate to break Guy Whittingham’s record of 42 league goals with four matches to play.

Bournemouth won’t make it easy though as they have a lot of players who have the ability to trouble Fulham – just like they did in the reverse fixture which ended 1-1 at Craven Cottage.

Parker will also want to get one over on his former club on the way to securing promotion himself, so don’t be surprised if the Cherries are well up for this one.