EFL expert issues score prediction for Sunderland’s clash with Blackpool

The Tony Mowbray era at Sunderland has gotten off to a solid start, especially when you consider he has no out-and-out strikers to select as of now.

Mowbray has been without Ross Stewart for all-but one of his matches in charge, whilst he has also lost Everton loanee Ellis Simms to a toe injury, leaving attacking midfielders and wingers to fill the void.

The Black Cats have already scored eight times since Mowbray’s appointment, but they failed to break down a resolute Preston North End side at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

They welcome PNE’s bitter rivals Blackpool though on Tuesday evening, who are in a bad run of form having lost four of their last five matches, including all of their previous three.

Michael Appleton’s honeymoon period upon his return to Bloomfield Road as manager is well and truly over, and it could be about to get even worse when his side make the trip up to the North East.

And if EFL pundit David Prutton’s prediction becomes reality, then the Tangerines will head home with nothing, as the ex-Nottingham Forest and Southampton midfielder has wrote in his Sky Sports column that he believes Sunderland will come out on top by a 2-1 scoreline.

The Verdict

Sunderland could really do with one of their injury-stricken strikers back, but it appears that it will be at least a week or two before Simms at the very least will be returning.

They have showed though that they can put teams to the sword even without their goalscorers, and they could do the same to Blackpool as what they did to Reading in September when beating them 3-0.

Blackpool really need to find something to make sure they don’t drop like a stone down the Championship table – four losses in five matches has seen them drop to 19th in the standings.

They have some exciting young players who if they start to click can bring something exciting to the table, but they’re in for a tough task once again against Sunderland this time.