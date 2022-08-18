EFL expert issues score prediction for Stoke City v Sunderland clash

If it wasn’t for a late, late goal against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, Stoke City would be sitting in the bottom three after four Championship matches played.

However, D’Margio Wright-Phillips stepped off the bench to rescue a point for the Potters in a match that many fans would probably say that on the balance of play they deserved absolutely nothing from.

Now though, Michael O’Neill’s side face another stiff test as they welcome Sunderland to the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hardest Stoke City quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 How many points did Stoke City accumulate during their time in the Premier League? 431 503 441 457

The Black Cats have suffered multiple blows in the last week, with Dan Ballard suffering a fractured foot against QPR, the Hoops themselves mounting a late comeback against Alex Neil’s side and escaping the Stadium of Light with a draw, and then the Wearsiders were defeated by Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

Sunderland have been tipped to get back to winning ways though by ex-EFL midfielder and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton, who has shared on his Sky Sports predictions podcast that he feels as though the Black Cats will walk away from Staffordshire with a 2-1 victory, in a result that would surely put the pressure on Stoke boss O’Neill.

The Verdict

Sunderland have definitely been dealt a blow with the news that Dan Ballard faces an extensive time on the sidelines, and Dan Neil missing for this match following his dismissal at Bramall Lane will be difficult to deal with as well.

Despite having 10 men for much of that match, Sunderland looked promising in spells and they will still go into this one full of confidence despite the defeat.

As for Stoke, strengthened they may be from the acquisition of Liam Delap from Manchester City, but there’s still obvious issues in defence.

Sort those out and they’ll be better for it, but Sunderland’s lethal partnership of Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart could have fun against the likes of Phil Jagielka, should he play.