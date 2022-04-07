EFL expert issues score prediction for Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth

Two clubs who both have aspirations of being back in the Premier League next season will face off at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon as Sheffield United host AFC Bournemouth.

This was a top flight fixture for the very first time over two years ago, but both are now back in the Championship and for Bournemouth this could be a chance to almost seal an automatic promotion berth.

Their 10 match unbeaten streak in the league was ended though this week when West Brom defeated the Cherries 2-0 at The Hawthorns, a result which left Scott Parker’s side six points ahead of Huddersfield with two matches in hand.

Quiz: Did Sheffield United sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 1. Wes Foderingham Fee Free

They have a chance to extend that gap to nine points as they’re early kick-off this weekend in South Yorkshire, where they take on an injury-hit Blades team that are currently occupying the final play-off spot.

Having won three matches on the spin without conceding, Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be full of confidence going into this one – however EFL pundit David Prutton believes that they will have to settle for a point against Bournemouth with a 2-2 draw on the cards.

“It was a big win for Sheffield United in midweek. It is going to be a real scrap for those play-off places now and it’s set them up well going into this huge game on Saturday,” Prutton said in his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Bournemouth suffered a bad defeat in midweek.

“They still have a six-point lead over Huddersfield in third, with two games in hand, but those types of gaps can get swallowed up very quickly.

“I fancy a few goals here, but I think it will be a draw.”

The Verdict

Going to West Brom was always going to be tough for Bournemouth, regardless of the Baggies’ recent up and down form, and it gets no easier for them here.

Despite some injury concerns, Sheffield United are a bit of a force right now along with Nottingham Forest and they’re in a promotion battle themselves as they’re scrapping to try and finish in the top six.

I’ve seen enough of Bournemouth recently though to believe that they can be exposed by the Blades, with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Billy Sharp on top form in the last couple of months.

The Blades should be favourites for this one and I fancy them to pick up all three points.