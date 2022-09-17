EFL expert issues score prediction for QPR’s home clash against Stoke City

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his score prediction ahead of QPR’s clash with Stoke City this weekend.

Both sides enjoyed victory during the midweek round of fixtures, with Rangers beating Millwall 2-0 and the Potters sealing all three points against Hull City.

Michael Beale’s side rose to 8th place in the Championship with their London derby victory at the Den, which also secured a third win in their last four games.

Meanwhile, the 3-0 win away to the Tigers earned Alex Neil his first victory in charge of this Stoke team having taken over from Michael O’Neill at the end of August.

Prutton has predicted a 2-2 draw for both teams to share the spoils this weekend heading into an international break.

The two sides have only drawn twice each so far this season, but it is set to be an evenly matched contest this weekend.

Only three points separate the two clubs, so an away win for Neil’s side would see them go level with QPR in the table.

But a win for Beale’s side would give them a nice gap to Stoke following the final round of league games for the month of September.

The Verdict

Both teams will want to carry good momentum into the international break and a win is always the perfect way to do that.

Prutton is expecting an entertaining affair between two competitive sides, so this could be quite the thrilling game if his prediction comes to pass.

QPR may have the edge given the clash is taking place at Loftus Road.

But the midweek win against Hull showed that Stoke can be a threat while having their backs to the wall which might make this an ideal match-up for the way this team set up on Tuesday night.