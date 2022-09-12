EFL expert issues score prediction for Preston North End v Burnley

Football returns on Tuesday night following the suspension of action due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and the first EFL match to be televised will be a Lancashire derby between Preston North End and Burnley.

It is the first time that the clubs will have played each other since April 2016, with a Joey Barton goal settling the contest on a Friday night at Deepdale which pushed the Clarets closer to promotion back to the Premier League.

Since then, North End have consolidated as a Championship club, whilst Burnley spent the next six years in the top flight of English football, however they are now back in the second tier.

There are just two points separating the clubs in the table after eight matches this season, with PNE’s seven clean sheets in the row, as well as scoring just twice, well documented.

Burnley’s games have had far more goals in them, with a 5-1 thumping of Wigan Athletic included in that, but ex-EFL midfielder turned Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes the spoils will be shared when Vincent Kompany brings his side down the M65 with a 1-1 draw.

“It is hard to know what to make of Preston due to the simply bizarre lack of goals in their games so far,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions column.

“They finally conceded last time out, and it led to a 1-0 defeat because they simply cannot score at the other end.

“Burnley are having less trouble putting the ball in the back of the net.

“Vincent Kompany has a very new squad that is starting to gel, but they aren’t quite there yet. I’ll tip a goal-heavy (for Preston!) draw.”

The Verdict

PNE’s games being goal-shy can’t last forever – at least that is what their fans are hoping for in the coming weeks.

A good place to start would be against one of their biggest local rivals, but at the same time they’d happily take a 1-0 victory against the odds.

Burnley have dominated possession in most of the matches they have played this season, and perhaps a few of the draws they have racked up could have been three points instead.

The old cliche of ‘the form book goes out of the window in a local rivalry’ could apply here, but this is definitely PNE’s biggest test yet from a defensive point of view, having conceded the least amount of EFL goals this season.